Uganda: Mukono District Commissions Modern Surgical Theatre, New Ambulance At Katoogo Health Centre III

Mukono District has commissioned a fully equipped modern surgical theatre, a new constituency ambulance and additional facility improvements at Katoogo Health Centre III in Nama Sub-county. The initiatives aim to strengthen health service delivery and reduce maternal mortality in the district.

Among the improvements is the construction of walkways within the health facility, implemented by M/S Erasico Co. Ltd at a cost of Shs 176.4 million. These interventions are expected to enhance access to quality healthcare services for residents of Nama Sub-county and surrounding communities.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the In-Charge of Katoogo Health Centre III, Dr. Fred Bagomose, expressed gratitude to the district leadership for their support.

"We are grateful to the District Health Officer and the entire Mukono District leadership for their unwavering support. As a health centre, we commit ourselves to professionalism and improved service delivery for our community," Dr. Bagomose said.

The Mukono District Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Mulindwa , emphasized the government's commitment to improving maternal health outcomes.

"Government is focused on reducing maternal mortality, and this modern theatre will greatly support safe deliveries and emergency obstetric care. I urge our people to abandon home deliveries and utilize government health facilities," he noted.

Katoogo Health Centre III, which started as an outpatient department (OPD), now features a staff house, an inpatient ward, and a modern theatre valued at about Shs 900 million, thanks to government support.

The District Engineer, Herbert Lutwaama, assured staff and patients of uninterrupted services, noting that the theatre is fully equipped with a reliable power backup system, advanced fire detection mechanisms, and an improved water supply, guaranteeing safe and efficient operations for the next 15 years.

The Chief Administrative Officer of Mukono District, Mr. Henry Ddamba, expressed appreciation to community members who donated land for the facility.

"We appreciate the community members who offered land for this facility. I appeal to the Nama Sub-county Council to consider naming one of the buildings in their honor as a sign of gratitude," he said, adding that public servants must work diligently to earn public trust.

The Member of Parliament for Mukono North, Kiwanuka Abdallah Mulima Mayuni, commended the district leadership and technical teams for translating government funding into visible results.

"Unlike some areas where funds are mismanaged without tangible outcomes, Mukono District continues to register real development, including improved roads and health facilities that directly benefit the people," the MP said.

The intervention is timely, as patients--especially expectant mothers--have previously struggled to reach distant health facilities due to limited services at Katoogo.

Reliance on politicians' ambulances and occasional support from charitable organizations, such as Rotary Clubs, has been unsustainable due to high demand and poor road conditions.