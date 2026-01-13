Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome will Tuesday morning preside over the swearing-in of Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung'u and Everlyne Olwande as new members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in a move set to strengthen the leadership and governance of the Judiciary.

Justice Ndung'u joins the Commission as the Supreme Court's representative, having been elected unopposed by her peers, while Olwande has joins to represent Magistrates.

Justice Ndung'u replaces the late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, who passed away on December 17, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The election of Justice Ndung'u was presided over by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Dr. Swalhah Yusuf and conducted in line with the Judicial Service Act, 2011, which requires a fresh nominee to be submitted within 21 days of a vacancy arising in the Commission.

"Lady Justice Ndung'u's election ensures continuity in Supreme Court representation at the JSC and reinforces the Judiciary's commitment to strong institutional governance, integrity and constitutionalism," Chief Justice Koome's office said in a statement.

11-member panel

Justice Ndung'u has served on the Supreme Court since June 2011 and is widely regarded as a leading jurist and human rights advocate, with landmark contributions in constitutional interpretation, gender justice and the promotion of equality in Kenya.

In addition to her new role at the JSC, she chairs several key Judiciary committees, including the Judiciary Committee on Elections and the Employee Protection and Inclusion Committee, underscoring her influence in institutional governance.

The election was conducted by members of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

The Judicial Service Commission, established under Article 171(2) of the Constitution, is composed of the Chief Justice as Chairperson, one Supreme Court Judge, one Court of Appeal Judge, one High Court Judge and one Magistrate, the Attorney General, two advocates, a nominee of the Public Service Commission, and two members of the public appointed by the President with the approval of the National Assembly.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary serves as the Secretary to the Commission.