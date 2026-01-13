Kenya: Govt Hails Sugar Sector Revival As 4 Key Mills Resume Operations

Kisumu — The government has announced major progress in the revival of Kenya's sugar sector following the resumption of operations by four key mills that had previously stalled.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh said the reopening of Chemelil Sugar Factory, alongside Sony, Nzoia and Muhoroni mills, marks a significant milestone in the government's plan to restore the troubled sector and safeguard farmers' livelihoods.

Speaking on Monday during a visit to Chemelil Sugar Factory, Ronoh said the return of milling activities signals a turning point for an industry that has struggled for years with mismanagement, debt and delayed payments to farmers.

"Today we are happy as the government because we are witnessing the roaring back of Chemelil and other sugar factories," Ronoh said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This was our intended plan to bring back the sugar sector to its rightful place because it is very critical to the economy and to the livelihoods of our people."

Chemelil Sugar Factory is currently operating at half capacity and is on course to reach full production of about 3,500 metric tonnes of cane per day.

Improved earnings

The PS noted that the resumption of milling has already translated into improved earnings and timely payments for farmers, a long-standing grievance in the sector.

"For the first time, farmers are being paid every seven days, and they are earning as much as Sh5,750 per tonne, which is the highest they have ever received," he said.

This, he added, is a sharp departure from the past when farmers would wait for months without payment.

Ronoh said the government has directed millers to develop a five-year turnaround blueprint aimed at transforming Kenya from a sugar-importing country into a self-sufficient producer.

However, he acknowledged that inadequate cane supply remains a major challenge.

To address the shortage, the PS said the Kenya Sugar Research Institute has been tasked with rolling out twenty-seven new cane varieties that mature faster, produce higher yields and are climate-resilient.

Cutting harvest losses

He added that farmers will receive training and technical support to boost cane production and reduce harvest losses linked to outdated varieties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to see more engagement between farmers and millers so that cane production is well coordinated and sustainable," he said.

Ronoh also raised concern over cane poaching, crop destruction and manipulation of weighing machines, saying the government has deployed teams to ensure weighing equipment is properly calibrated and to enhance security on farms.

He warned individuals involved in illegal sugar smuggling that their days were numbered, noting that the government is tightening surveillance along porous borders.

On labour issues, the PS addressed concerns raised by sugar workers over salary arrears amounting to Sh1.9 billion.

He said the government has already audited the arrears and begun budgeting for their settlement.

"I want to assure the employees that all the audited arrears will be paid, and those not absorbed by the new millers will be given priority," Dr. Ronoh said.

The PS also clarified governance issues surrounding Chemelil Sugar Academy, saying the school is government-owned and will now be managed under the Ministry of Education, with a new management model expected within a week.

"Our focus is to bring order, enhance governance and provide a better learning environment for our children," he said.

Ronoh called on all stakeholders to support the ongoing reforms, saying the revival of the sugar sector will boost employment, farmer incomes and national food security.