Kenya: Zambia Prepares for 2026 Vote With Study Tour of Kenya's IEBC

13 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday hosted a delegation from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on a peer learning tour in Kenya, as Zambia prepares for its General Election scheduled for 13 August 2026.

The visit comes at a critical moment for Zambia's electoral system following recent constitutional amendments that introduced a Mixed Member Proportional Representation (MMPR) framework.

The new system blends the traditional First Past the Post (FPTP) model with Proportional Representation (PR) to enhance inclusivity in elective governance.

Under the revised system, proportional representation will be used to ensure the election of women, youth, and persons with disabilities to Parliament and local councils, alongside constituency-based elections.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, accompanied by other commissioners, welcomed the Zambian delegation and expressed appreciation for IEBC's selection as a learning partner.

He reaffirmed the commission's commitment to continuous peer engagement and knowledge exchange between electoral management bodies in the region, noting that such collaborations strengthen democratic institutions and electoral integrity.

The peer learning tour is expected to focus on areas including electoral system design, technology use in elections, voter registration, dispute resolution, and inclusion mechanisms.

The engagement reflects growing regional cooperation among electoral bodies as African countries adopt reforms aimed at improving representation, transparency, and public trust in electoral processes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.