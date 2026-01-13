Kenya: Zambia Prepares for 2026 Vote With Study Tour of Kenya's IEBC

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday hosted a delegation from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on a peer learning tour in Kenya, as Zambia prepares for its General Election scheduled for 13 August 2026.

The visit comes at a critical moment for Zambia's electoral system following recent constitutional amendments that introduced a Mixed Member Proportional Representation (MMPR) framework.

The new system blends the traditional First Past the Post (FPTP) model with Proportional Representation (PR) to enhance inclusivity in elective governance.

Under the revised system, proportional representation will be used to ensure the election of women, youth, and persons with disabilities to Parliament and local councils, alongside constituency-based elections.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, accompanied by other commissioners, welcomed the Zambian delegation and expressed appreciation for IEBC's selection as a learning partner.

He reaffirmed the commission's commitment to continuous peer engagement and knowledge exchange between electoral management bodies in the region, noting that such collaborations strengthen democratic institutions and electoral integrity.

The peer learning tour is expected to focus on areas including electoral system design, technology use in elections, voter registration, dispute resolution, and inclusion mechanisms.

The engagement reflects growing regional cooperation among electoral bodies as African countries adopt reforms aimed at improving representation, transparency, and public trust in electoral processes.