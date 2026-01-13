South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Top of the Class As Matric Pass Rate Hits 88 Percent

12 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • KwaZulu-Natal achieved the highest matric pass rate in the country at 90.6%, followed closely by the Free State and Gauteng.
  • Only 34% of pupils wrote mathematics in the final exams, with most dropping the subject by Grade 11.

The National Senior Certificate results for the class of 2025 are out, and KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the top spot with a 90.6% pass rate.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube made the announcement in Johannesburg on Monday. She confirmed that this was the biggest matric class in the country's history.

"This class started their school journey in 2014 and went through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

The national pass rate stands at 88%, a small increase from the 87.3% recorded by the class of 2024 and 82.9% in 2023.

But not everything is improving. Gwarube said only 34% of pupils wrote mathematics in their final exams. Most drop the subject by Grade 11.

"This is worrying because maths is a gateway subject," she said.

"The system is growing, but not strong enough in subjects that open doors."

While the percentage of bachelor passes dropped slightly from 48% to 46%, the total number of learners who qualified for university entry went up by 8,700. Over 345,000 pupils achieved bachelor passes.

Gauteng came third with 89.06%, and the Free State came second with 89.33%. The province with the lowest pass rate was the Eastern Cape at 84.17%.

All school districts across the country achieved over 80%.

Gwarube warned against misleading claims about the 30% pass mark, saying, "Matric is not an event but a 12-year journey. We must make sure results are earned."

She said this year's group included more pupils from no-fee schools and poor backgrounds, with some schools reaching bachelor pass rates of 80% to 100%.

The education system still reflects deep inequalities, Gwarube said, but remains a powerful tool for social change.

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane, who attended the results event, repeated his call to raise the minimum pass mark to 50%, saying it would reflect better quality education.

