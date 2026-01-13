Sudan: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to Visit Sudan On Wednesday

12 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 12 January 2026 (SUNA) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is scheduled to visit Sudan from 14 to 18 January 2026, during which he will meet government officials, representatives of the international community, and displaced persons (IDPs).

According to a United Nations press release, the High Commissioner will hold talks with Sudanese officials, civil society representatives, and the UN country team. He is also set to visit the Northern State, including Al-Affadh Shelter Centre, where he will meet internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Darfur and Kordofan, as well as humanitarian partners.

The High Commissioner will hold two press conferences at the conclusion of his visit on Sunday, 18 January 2026--one in Port Sudan and another in Nairobi, Kenya.

The visit marks the High Commissioner's first official trip to Sudan since November 2022.

