South Africa: Meet the Joburg Councillor Who Turned His Car Into a Tool for Accountability

12 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabelo Phakoe

Carlos Da Rocha, the DA councillor for Bez Valley, has transformed a graffiti-covered van into a mobile protest advocating for accountability in Johannesburg. Through this unconventional tactic, Da Rocha, now in his third term, believes he is effectively pressuring the city to take action and is committed to doing 'anything for [his] community', even if it means breaking the rules.

Driving through Johannesburg, you may have spotted a white van covered from bumper to bumper in bold, unapologetic graffiti and wondered who was behind the wheel. Phrases like "Fire the Mayor!", "No Water," and "No Accountability" scream from the bodywork in jagged black spray paint. You may have also wondered why a vehicle that looks like a rolling protest was parked right outside City Hall.

That vehicle belongs to the colourful Carlos Da Rocha, the Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor for Bez Valley (Ward 66), who is now serving his third term since the 2011 elections. Since being elected, Da Rocha has earned a reputation as an outspoken councillor in the City of Johannesburg.

He said his van was his way of holding the city accountable -- a tactic to force city officials to find solutions to the community's problems. His graffiti-covered car has become a symbol of public defiance and a moving billboard for accountability.

"There is no such thing as sending the city emails, because they won't fix the problem. My way works, and I believe in it," said Da Rocha.

What began as frustration with poor service delivery turned into a movement -- literally. Da Rocha began expressing...

