Rwanda: CPJ Urges Rwanda to Improve Press Freedom Ahead of UN Rights Review

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Rwanda to release all journalists imprisoned for their work and to investigate allegations that prison officials have mistreated and tortured journalists, in a report to the United Nations Human Rights Council ahead of Rwanda's Fourth Cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on January 21.

During the review, U.N. member states will assess Rwanda's human rights record and issue recommendations in line with its obligations under international law.

In its submission, CPJ highlighted Rwanda's pattern of prolonged pre-trial detention of journalists, mostly YouTube-based commentators, on vague charges that fail to meet international standards for freedom of expression. CPJ also raised concern over Rwanda's failure to credibly investigate the 2023 death of investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali.

Read the full submission here.