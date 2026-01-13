South Africa: Senzo Mchunu Tipped As Next ANC National Chairperson

Senzo Mchunu is tipped to become ANC national chair as factions prepare for the 2027 conference.

Sources say his support base is key to Fikile Mbalula's push to become ANC president.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave over corruption allegations, is being tipped for a senior position in the ANC.

Mchunu is now being spoken about as a possible candidate for ANC national chairperson ahead of the party's national elective conference next year.

He was previously campaigning to become ANC president. But his name has now appeared on a slate linked to ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula.

That slate, which has been circulating on social media, shows Mbalula being pushed to take over as ANC president. He would replace Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently serving his second term.

Sources close to the Mbalula campaign say it would be a mistake to sideline Mchunu.

They say Mchunu still has a strong support base that wanted him to lead the ANC and that support is now important for Mbalula's campaign.

"Ignoring Mchunu would be a big mistake," a source said. "Many people supported him for president. His campaign was doing well until that media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi."

After that briefing, President Ramaphosa announced a commission of inquiry, which led to Mchunu being placed on special leave from his cabinet role.

If Mchunu becomes national chairperson, he would replace Gwede Mantashe, who has said he plans to retire next year.

In November last year, the ANC confirmed that Mchunu had agreed to step aside from cabinet duties following the announcement of the inquiry.

The party said he would continue with organisational work while cooperating with the Madlanga Commission and the ANC Integrity Commission.

At the time, the ANC said its National Executive Committee had discussed the matter and agreed that Mchunu could still perform party duties while on special leave.

The party added that it would review the situation if there were new developments.

The ANC also repeated its rule that members who are formally charged with a crime must step aside from their duties. Mchunu has not been criminally charged.