South Africa: Bicycles Become a Lifeline for Jobless Youth in North West

12 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Palesa Matlala
  • A 25-year-old bicycle operator says he earns money by transporting elderly people and doing deliveries where taxis do not operate.
  • Despite low fares, he faces crime and attacks from taxi drivers who accuse bicycle operators of stealing customers.

In Moruleng in the North West, some unemployed young people have turned bicycles into a way to earn a living.

Lebogang Kgosi, 25, uses a rented bicycle to transport elderly residents, run errands and deliver goods within the community.

Kgosi rents the bicycle from a local owner and pays R150 a day to use it.

"I don't want a fancy life," he said. "I just want to provide for myself and my family."

He said customers pay R15 per trip to the local CBD. Taxis charge about R17, but do not collect or drop people inside the community.

For many elderly residents, getting a taxi means walking about 15 minutes to the main road.

"They call me ahead of time to book," Kgosi said. "Some ask me to wait and take them back again."

Kgosi said bicycle operators play an important role, especially for people going to clinics or shopping for groceries.

But the work comes with serious risks.

He said high crime has forced him to relocate to Moruleng after being robbed multiple times.

"People know we deal with cash," he said. "That makes us targets."

Even in Moruleng, Kgosi said bicycle operators face harassment and attacks from taxi drivers.

"They say we are stealing their customers," he said.

To avoid conflict, bicycle operators pick up passengers away from malls and taxi ranks.

Kgosi said working outdoors also means facing harsh weather, long hours and constant fear.

But without jobs in the area, he said many young people have no other choice.

"We are trying to survive," he said. "This is work, even if it is dangerous."

