South Africa: Gyms Increase Prices for 2026 As New Year Fitness Rush Begins

Gyms across South Africa increase membership prices for 2026 as demand grows during new year fitness season.

Statistics show gym fees rising fast and now take a big share of household spending on recreation.

Many South Africans are returning from the holidays with plans to get fit, but gym memberships are becoming more expensive.

Gyms across the country have started raising their prices for 2026 as demand for fitness continues to grow.

The fitness industry has grown strongly in recent years as more people focus on health and wellness. A FIT Africa report estimates the industry will grow from $400-million in 2022 to $600-million by 2030.

Stats SA says gym fees make up 5.9 percent of what households spend on recreation, sport and culture. This is more than what families spend on pet food, holidays and books, and is only lower than spending on gambling, BusinessTech reported.

Gym prices have also been climbing fast. Fees increased by 20.5 percent between October 2024 and October 2025.

Virgin Active recently told members about a price increase. The company said the changes will help improve service, quality and innovation.

Monthly fees at Virgin Active range from about R600 to R1,000 for access to one club, with cheaper off peak options available. A national Premier membership now costs R1,670, up from R1,570 last year. Luxury Collection gyms cost between R3,200 and R4,350 a month.

Planet Fitness continues to grow and plans to open more gyms. Its memberships range from about R400 to R900 a month, while national access costs around R1,500. The group also runs Just Gym, which offers cheaper options between R200 and R300 a month.

Smaller chains like Moove offer more flexible options. Members can pay month to month, with fees ranging from R150 to R700. Casual users can also pay R250 for a single visit.