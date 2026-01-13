South Africa: Polony Is No Longer Cheap Enough for School Lunchboxes

The single mother says polony once lasted weeks and helped her feed her twins cheaply, but is now only affordable in rare months.

With no school feeding scheme, she says lunchbox food has become a luxury many parents can no longer manage.

A young mother from Gqeberha says she no longer buys polony and viennas for her seven-year-old twin daughters because she cannot afford them.

Nosibulele, whose name has been changed, said polony used to be her lifeline for school lunches.

"I used to buy a 1kg roll because it would last my kids three weeks to a month," she said. "Now it's too expensive. I only buy it in a good month."

She said she used to prefer Rainbow Chicken polony, but can no longer afford to be choosy.

"Now I just look for the cheapest one," she said.

At major supermarkets, prices vary widely. Some 1kg rolls sell for around R45, while others cost close to R90.

"For me, those prices are out of reach," she said.

Nosibulele is a single mother and the only breadwinner in her household. Her daughters attend a private school that does not offer a meal programme.

"I have to prioritise transport, school fees and food at home," she said. "Lunchbox food is not always a priority anymore."

She said items like polony and viennas now feel like a luxury.

"They used to help me stretch food," she said. "Now they are the first things to go."

The price of processed meats like polony increased sharply in 2025 after a ban on imported mechanically deboned meat, a key ingredient. Although the ban was later lifted, prices did not drop.