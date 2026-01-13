South Africa: Eastern Cape Schools Say They Are Ready but Transport and Toilets Remain a Worry

Eastern Cape education department says most schools are ready but nearly 48,000 learners still need scholar transport.

Officials confirm learning materials and school meals are in place as schools prepare to open for 2026.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education says it is ready for the 2026 school year, but admits there are still big challenges.

Officials say learning materials, school nutrition and admissions are mostly in place. They expect the first day of school to run smoothly across the province.

Learner numbers are dropping. The department expects about 1,747,354 learners in 2026. This is around 40,000 fewer than last year.

The drop affects funding, staff numbers and plans to merge or close very small schools.

Admissions remain a problem in some areas. District committees were set up to stop learners from being turned away. Even so, 849 learners are still without school places across four districts.

Scholar transport is one of the biggest concerns. The department says it is working with the transport department to clean and check data.

Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said a task team has been formed to deal with transport problems and plan for 2026.

At the moment, 118,574 learners receive scholar transport. But 47,835 learners are still waiting for funding and transport solutions.

Mtima said officials are looking at other ways to fund transport. He added that new Grade One and Grade Eight learners are not yet included in the figures.

School buildings were also damaged by heavy rain and storms during the December holidays.

EC Transport Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said: "On our state of readiness for scholar transport, it is fair to say we are between 75% and 85% ready. Importantly, every hour presents an opportunity to address outstanding issues and further strengthen our level of preparedness."

Mtima said some schools were left in very bad condition and had to be declared disaster sites. Eight service providers have been appointed to assess and fix the damage.

There are still 427 pit latrines in the province. Some are at schools with very few learners that may be merged or closed. The department says it is waiting for funding from National Treasury to remove the remaining toilets.

On learning materials, the department said stationery was delivered to all schools by 7 November 2025. Textbooks for Grades Eight to Twelve arrived by 5 December.

Books for Grades One to Seven are still being bought and are expected before schools reopen.

The department also confirmed that funding for school meals has been paid so learners will receive food from the first day.