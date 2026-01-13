South Africa: KZN News Bites - 63 School Taxis Fail Safety Checks Before Schools Reopen

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Pietermaritzburg: About 63 scholar transport services have failed the inspection. This was announced by Transport Minister Siboniso Duma on Monday ahead of the reopening of schools on Wednesday. Duma says he was pleased with the inspection of scholar transport by RTI and Operation Shanela. The work started quietly on Friday and is continuing. "We wish to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal that a team of provincial inspectors attached to the Road Traffic Inspectorate and Public Transport Service's Operation Shanela started the inspection of the scholar transport fleet quietly on Friday and throughout the weekend. This team of inspectors is visiting more than 26 satellite stations throughout all corners of the province," he said.

uMlazi: Police in KwaZulu-Natal have noted a social media buzz about a woman who accused police of inaction after she reported a case of assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm against her boyfriend at uMlazi police station on Friday. Hardly 48 hours after the case was reported, police have on Monday arrested a 24-year-old suspect in connection with the alleged assault of his 31-year-old girlfriend and maliciously damaging her vehicle during a domestic violence related incident at V Section in uMlazi on Friday.

Ugu District: KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli attended the mass funeral and delivered a keynote address. Four Cele family members were laid to rest at KwaDweshula Sportsground, ward 1, uMzumbe Local Municipality under Ugu District. Tholani Grace Cele, Ocelot Nicholas Cele, Lindokuhle Gloria Cele and Nondumiso Charity Cele were all gunned down on 31 December 2025 during a home invasion by unknown gunmen.