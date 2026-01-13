South Africa: Madlanga Commission to Resume Later This Month

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, commonly known as the Madlanga Commission, will resume its public hearings on 26 January 2026.

The commission delivered its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 December 2025, three months after the first hearing took place on 17 September 2025.

"The Commission will continue where it left off in December 2025, hearing evidence from persons who have been implicated in the serious allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and many other witnesses who corroborated or substantiated those allegations last year.

"As part of its remaining work, dozens of witnesses are due to appear before the Commission over the next few months," said a statement issued by Jeremy Micheals, the spokesperson for the Commission.

The Commission's evidence leaders, investigators, secretariat and support staff have been working over the recess period to prepare for the hearings.

"Phase One was dedicated to establishing what factual foundation there was for the allegations of Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi. During this phase, the Commission received evidence from witnesses able to substantiate the allegations that prompted its establishment. However, the evidence was not subjected to testing questioning in Phase One.

"Phase Two provides persons implicated in Phase One an opportunity to respond to the allegations made against them and, where applicable, to make their own allegations.

"Alongside the responses to the allegations of Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi and the witnesses supporting him, Phase Two also provides for the ventilation of other issues falling within the Commission's Terms of Reference but not addressed in Phase One.

"Phase Three will provide for the recall of Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi and the witnesses supporting his allegations.

"In this phase, the earlier evidence of the lieutenant-general and supporting witnesses will be subjected to testing questioning and they will have the opportunity to reply to any evidence adduced against them in Phase Two," said the Commission.

It said it was important to note that the work of the Commission was dynamic and was part of an ongoing process.

"Issues of crucial significance to the Commission's mandate will be addressed in further hearings even if they do not fall neatly into the three phases," said the Commission.

Anyone who wishes to provide the Commission with further information which falls within the Terms of Reference can do so anonymously and confidentially by contacting the Commission's hotline at 0800 111 369 or by email at madlangacommission@behonest.co.za.