South Africa: Public Urged to Discontinue Use of Affected Nestlé NAN Products

The Department of Health has urged parents and caregivers to immediately discontinue the use of the affected Nestlé NAN products, in accordance with the National Consumer Commission recall notice.

The product (Special Pro HA Infant Formula 0-12 months, batch number 51660742F3 and best before date 15 December 2026) is intended for the specific dietary management of infants with allergic reactions to cow's milk.

The product is sold in an 800g can and has been on the market since September 2025.

"The product recall follows the identification of a potential presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus, which constitutes a food safety concern.

"The contamination of the product is traced back to the manufacturing plant in Germany, which produces the products for countries, including South Africa," the Health Department said.

It has confirmed with the European Union authorities, as well as Nestlé, that South Africa has only received this implicated batch. No other products or batch numbers are affected.

The department is in close contact with Nestlé, the National Consumer Commission and other relevant stakeholders, to ensure the necessary steps are taken in line with strict food quality and safety protocols.

"Appropriate actions are being implemented to ensure the health and wellbeing of all babies. No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the affected products, but parents and caregivers are urged to look out for symptoms such as severe or persistent vomiting, diarrhoea or unusual lethargy, especially when using any infant formula.

"Concerned parents should feel free to speak to healthcare providers regardless of the presence of the symptoms in babies. Consumers should check the product packaging for the recalled product batch number to verify if it is impacted," the department urged.

Consumers in possession of the affected product are urged to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The department has reaffirmed its commitments to promote and support breastfeeding as the optimal way of feeding infants and young children.

"Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months. From six months up to 2 years or beyond, breastmilk remains an important source of nutrition and protection against illnesses while the child gradually learns to eat solid foods.

"There is no need for the public to panic. The department will keep parents, caregivers and the public informed on the developments related to the product recall."