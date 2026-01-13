South Africa: Matric 2025 - Gauteng Urges Learners to Seek Mental Health Support

With many of the Class of 2025 celebrating their hard work after passing their matric exams, the Gauteng Department of Health is urging those who did not perform well to make use of free mental health services available at primary health care facilities in Gauteng.

This as the Minister of Basic Education (DBE), Siviwe Gwarube, is set to preside over the release of the 2025 Matric Results on Monday evening. Results of the exams will be released to candidates on 13 January 2026.

"While this period marks achievement for many learners, it is also an emotionally difficult time for those who may not have passed or did not obtain the results required for their preferred higher education programmes. The department reminds learners that matric results do not define their worth or determine their future," it said in a statement on Monday.

The provincial department added that while not achieving the desired outcome was a setback, it was not the end.

"Young people are urged not to make permanent decisions based on temporary circumstances and to seek help when they feel overwhelmed. Learners who are experiencing emotional distress, depression or suicidal thoughts are encouraged to make use of free mental health services available at primary health care facilities in Gauteng."

Any person requiring services can present at their nearest primary health care facility.

"Where necessary, clients will be referred for further specialist mental health services. The department also works closely with organisations that provide immediate emotional and suicide prevention support," it said.

Learners, parents and caregivers are encouraged to contact the following toll-free support services: South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Suicide Prevention Line on 0800 567 567; Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 12 13 14; Hope line on 0800 467 347 or 0800 611 197; or SMS 31393 for support.

The department also urged communities to offer support, listen without judgment and encourage young people to speak openly about their feelings.

"The Gauteng Department of Health remains committed to ensuring access to mental health care and protecting the well-being of learners during this critical period," it said.

Earlier, the Gauteng Provincial Government, urged matric learners to access their 2025 examination results through the Gauteng Matric Results Online System.

