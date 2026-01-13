South Africa: Philippi Residents Beat, Stone and Burn Man to Death for Robbery

12 January 2026
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Sandiso Phaliso

"People are fed up and disappointed with the police and the justice system, and are now forced to take the law into their own hands."

A man suspected of robbery was stoned, beaten and burned to death by residents of Browns Farm, Philippi, on Monday morning.

Residents say the 25-year-old man was a known criminal in the area who had been caught before.

He was alleged to have been committing a house robbery on Monday morning when he was caught in the act. He was dragged to a park and beaten unconscious with planks and sjamboks by about 30 people.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Residents say he admitted to committing the crimes. A car tyre was placed on top of him and set alight.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a murder case is under investigation.

Residents spoke to GroundUp on condition of anonymity. They say that the man was killed because the police and justice system cannot be trusted.

The man was previously handed over to the police but released soon thereafter, residents alleged.

"People are fed up and disappointed with the police and the justice system, and are now forced to take the law into their own hands," said a resident. "This will teach other would-be criminals that when you do crime, you pay with your life. You die."

"He screamed for mercy and begged for forgiveness, but it was too late; the people wanted him dead."

Community leader Mncedi Mlibo condemned residents taking the law into their own hands. He said the police should always be called when someone is suspected of a crime.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.