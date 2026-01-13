Malawi: Announcement of Visa Suspensions

12 January 2026
United States Embassy (Lilongwe)
press release

In line with Presidential Proclamation 10998, as of January 1, 2026, the United States is partially suspending visa issuance for nationals of Malawi, with limited exceptions. Nationals of Malawi may still submit visa applications and schedule interviews, but they may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States. Learn more at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news/suspension-of-visa-issuance-to-foreign-nationals-to-protect-the-security-of-the-united-states.html

Effective immediately, the Department of State has paused all visa issuances to diversity immigrant visa applicants. For additional details, visit travel.state.gov here .

