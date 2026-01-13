South Africa: Court Stops Enver Motala's Bid for Reinstatement

Motala was removed from the list of insolvency practitioners in 2011 after his handling of the Pamodzi Group's mining assets

The South Gauteng High Court has dismissed debarred liquidator Enver Motala's bid to be reinstated as an insolvency practitioner.

Motala was removed from the Master's National List of Insolvency Practitioners in 2011 after his handling of the Pamodzi Group mining assets.

Judge Mpostoli Twala ruled that the Chief Master had ultimate authority to reject an Insolvency Working Group's recommendation which had favoured Motala's reinstatement.

The latest bid by debarred liquidator Enver Motala to be reinstated as an insolvency practitioner has been blocked by the South Gauteng High Court.

Motala, who had previously overseen some high-profile insolvencies, was removed from the Master of the High Court's National List of Insolvency Practitioners in 2011. The Master uses this list to select liquidators to handle bankruptcies, which can generate lucrative fees for the liquidators.

Motala was removed by the Master as one of the joint provisional liquidators of the Pamodzi Group following his conduct in relation to several Pamodzi mining assets. He had been appointed as a joint liquidator in April 2009.

In May 2019, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found that Motala was convicted in 1978 of theft and over 90 counts of fraud. However, in November 2013, the state, during the time of President Jacob Zuma, granted Motala a certificate that expunged these convictions as well as ("for some inexplicable reason" according to the SCA) a conviction in 1997 for speeding.

In November 2025, Motala's legal team made its case before the South Gauteng High Court seeking reinstatement.

In his ruling in mid-December, Judge Mpostoli Twala recounted the events. In November 2019, Motala had applied to the acting Chief Master for a decision on whether he was eligible for future appointments as a liquidator or trustee.

In about September 2021, a new acting Chief Master was appointed, and Motala was informed that his application would be referred to the Insolvency Working Group (IWG) for a decision.

Then in June 2022, Motala received a pile of documents from a "whistleblower"- "one shady character, a Mr Aggrizy" - showing that the IWG committee had recommended his reinstatement in February that year.

However, the Master had rejected the IWG decision, arguing that its ruling was not final.

Supreme Court ruling

The Chief Master said Motala must return to the SCA to clear his name before he could be considered for reinstatement. In 2019, the SCA had dismissed Motala's challenge to his removal from the Master's list.

Despite the expungement of his convictions, the SCA found that Motala remained a person the Master was not obliged to appoint.

The SCA judges said: "The appellant's lies and criminal convictions were not the only relevant considerations which were taken into account ... the Master also had regard to the appellant's conduct in the winding-up of the Pamodzi Group of companies".

The judgment cited Motala's refusal to answer questions at an inquiry, his R3-million loan to Aurora -- which gained control of Pamodzi's assets -- and his receipt of repayments without the knowledge of his co-liquidators or the Master, all of which compromised his integrity.

"The circumstances which prevailed at the Pamodzi Group's mines - including the stripping of headgear and other assets, the failure to pay wages and other dues, the impoverishment of workers - in themselves spoke of the liquidators not performing their duties properly," the SCA said.

Latest ruling

However, Motala's legal team argued before Judge Twala that the IWG's decision should be the final word. They claimed that the Chief Master had no power to reject the IWG decision and must implement it.

Judge Twala disagreed, ruling that the Chief Master, as the ultimate statutory authority, had to make the final decision.

"The decisions of the IWG are just recommendations and are not final since they are internal decisions and recommendations by a committee appointed by the Chief Master," the judge said.

"It is disingenuous to suggest that a decision of a committee of the IWG status appointed by the Chief Master to assist him in the execution of his administrative functions would trump or override the decision of the Chief Master."

Therefore, Motala could not demand that the Chief Master implement the IWG's recommendation.

Judge Twala ruled in favour of the Chief Master and dismissed Motala's application to rejoin the insolvency list.

The judge said Motala had not sought to review the Chief Master's decision to refuse to enrol him on the list, but had instead applied for an order to compel the Chief Master to execute the decision of the IWG. That application was dismissed with costs.

Motala's legal representative, Ian Lindsay, told GroundUp that Motala would appeal the judgment and "an application for leave to appeal has been served and filed".