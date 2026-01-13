Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has directed the removal of all temporary structures along the James Gichuru Road to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Highway ahead of planned beautification works.

In a notice published in local dailies, KeNHA said the structures targeted include billboards, directional and advertising signs, tree nursery beds and other temporary installations within the road reserve.

"This is to notify all roadside development owners and operators within the James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (A8/810) Highway of the commencement of capacity enhancement, landscaping and beautification works along this section," said KeNHA Acting Director General Luka Kimeli.

He added that all affected developments must be removed within 14 days from the date of the notice to allow for project implementation.

"Failure to comply will result in removal of the structures without further reference to the owners or operators," Kimeli said.

In December last year, President William Ruto announced that the beautification, landscaping and reconstruction of the JKIA to James Gichuru Road Junction stretch would begin this month. The road section was heavily affected during the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

The project has been awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation.