Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets International President of Médecins SANs Frontières

Port Sudan — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met on Monday with the International President of the Doctors without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières-MSF) organizations, Dr Mohamed Javid Abdelmoneim. The meeting was attended by representatives of all MSF sections operating in Sudan, including the French, Belgian, Dutch, Swiss, and German branches.

Dr. Abdel-Moneim expressed the organization's gratitude to the Government of Sudan for its cooperation and coordination with all MSF branches working in the country. He stated that MSF operates in the fields of health, water, and sanitation, and noted that despite a reduction in the organization's overall budget for 2026, Sudan remains among MSF's top priorities, with no cuts affecting the funding allocated to its operations in the country.

For his part, Ambassador Salim welcomed MSF's efforts and commended the work of all its branches in Sudan. He stressed the need for humanitarian organizations to set their priorities in line with the actual needs of affected communities, particularly displaced persons (IDPs) in camps.

The Foreign Minister further underlined the importance of both vertical and horizontal coordination among MSF branches operating in Sudan. In this context, he referred to the recent withdrawal of the Belgian and French sections from the Um Baru, Karnoi, and Al-Tina areas without prior coordination with the Sudanese authorities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also called on the organization to engage directly with affected populations and to produce factual, field-based reports, noting that such practices would enhance the credibility and reliability of humanitarian reporting.