Somalia: China Reaffirms Support for Somali Unity As Foreign Ministers Bolster Strategic Ties

Mogadishu — China has declared its "unwavering support" for Somalia's territorial integrity, describing Somaliland as an inseparable part of the country, following a high-level diplomatic call between the foreign ministers of both nations on Monday.

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, reaffirmed their strategic partnership during a phone conversation aimed at strengthening political trust and bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement from the Somali Foreign Ministry, the two officials emphasized their commitment to national unity and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

"China reaffirmed its full support for the territorial integrity of Somalia, emphasizing that Somaliland is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia," the ministry said.

In a reciprocal diplomatic gesture, Mogadishu confirmed its steadfast adherence to the "One-China Principle," backing Beijing's national reunification efforts and the validity of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

The talks come at a sensitive time in the Horn of Africa, as Mogadishu seeks to consolidate international backing against regional challenges to its sovereignty. Beyond political solidarity, the ministers discussed expanding cooperation in trade, development assistance, and cultural exchange.

The two diplomats also addressed regional stability, agreeing to work together within international forums to promote peace in the Horn of Africa. They issued a joint call for all nations to uphold the UN Charter and international law, specifically opposing the "threat or use of force" and coercive measures that violate the sovereignty of states.

The strengthening of ties between Mogadishu and Beijing highlights China's growing role as a key diplomatic and economic partner for Somalia as it navigates complex regional geopolitics.