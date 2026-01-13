South Africa: Delayed Gbvf Council Undermines National Plan to End Violence Against Women

South Africa has among the highest rates of gender-based violence and femicide in the world, with one in three women experiencing physical and/or sexual violence at some point in their lives.

Violence against women is a long-standing issue in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as a national disaster ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit in November 2025 is just one of the high-profile commitments the government has made to deal decisively with the problem.

Activist and co-leader of the #NotFitForPurpose campaign, a civil society movement challenging the National Council Act as inadequate, Pinky Mgobozi, criticised the government for poor communication and performative statements from leaders.

"Political statements and announcements are not leadership. There has been no demonstration of leadership in dealing with gender-based violence, from a national level to a provincial level to a local level," she says.

The national disaster declaration came years after the launch of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide 2020-2030 (NSP). Yet, progress made in the implementation of the plan remains painfully slow.

Delayed implementation

The NSP consists of six pillars, of which the first is considered to be the "backbone of the entire plan", according to Javu Baloyi, spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality. Pillar 1 aims to ensure that all sectors of society are held accountable for creating safe, GBVF-free environments. But realising this function relies on the establishment of the National Council on GBVF.

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act was signed into law on 24 May 2024, providing a legal framework for coordinated national responses.

"The NCGBVF is a major institutional milestone because it provides a custodian for the NSP, creates a platform for multi-sector coordination, strengthens accountability, and signals political will," explains Phinah Kodisang, CEO of the Soul City Institute. "However, its establishment was significantly delayed, its formation lacked meaningful consultation with civil society and survivors, and its operationalisation has been slow."

Head of communications for the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Cassius Selala says, despite the delay, a Parliamentary process to appoint the Council Board is underway. "Despite the delay in the operationalisation process, budget and staffing models are currently under review," he says.

A shortlist of candidates to serve on the council was published for public comment in December 2025.

"We are also sensitising and holding politicians accountable through laws, oversight institutions, budgeting requirements, training, data transparency, civil society pressure, and community involvement," Selala adds.

But the delay in establishing the National Council on GBVF has significantly undermined coordination and oversight, Baloyi argues.

"There has been strong political commitment, major legislative reforms, and increased awareness campaigns, including participation of men in fighting the scourge of GBVF. But implementation remains fragmented, hence not impactful," he says.

A 2023 study assessing how provinces had adapted and implemented the NSP locally found inadequate efforts in Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and North West, scoring between 0-33% on implementation indicators. Other provinces showed only moderate progress, scoring 34-67%.

Way Forward

Kodisang cautions that Pillar 1 needs to be implemented properly to ensure that the structures, funding, and coordination mechanisms are functioning on the ground. Failure to achieve this will result in the NSP remaining merely a document with good intentions rather than a practical tool for change.

"The NSP will only yield meaningful change if it is fully resourced across all pillars, with ring-fenced budgets that match the scale of the crisis. We need strong accountability and transparency as well as regular public reporting so communities can see where money goes and what impact it has," Kodisang says.

Mgobozi calls for a correction of the National Council Act, which she argues is fundamentally flawed.

The #NotFitForPurpose campaign contends that the council, as currently designed, is government-controlled rather than truly multi-sectoral, and lacks the independence and enforcement powers needed to hold all sectors accountable. - Health-e News