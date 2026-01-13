Uganda: You Have Seen the Lord, Now Go and Tell - North Kigezi Youth Commissioned

Youth and students in North Kigezi Diocese have been commissioned to go out and boldly witness to their peers after encountering Christ during the Diocesan Annual Youth and Students' Convention held from January, 9 t0 12 2026 at Makobore High School, Kinyasano, in Rukungiri District which has been held under the theme "Move On", derived from Exodus 14:15.

The commissioning call was made by the Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe, during a Holy Communion and commissioning service on Monday, the final day of the convention.

Bishop Asiimwe reminded the youth that their attendance at the convention was not accidental but a divine invitation from Jesus Christ. Having seen and experienced Him, the Bishop emphasized that they now carry the responsibility of sharing that encounter with others.

Quoting Matthew 28:1-8, he said, "You came because Jesus invited you. You have seen the Lord at this convention; now go and tell." He likened the convention to a powerful mountain-top experience, noting that while such encounters are life-changing, believers cannot remain on the mountain forever.

"You have been on the mountain and enjoyed the experience, but you must go back," he said, challenging the youth with the question, "Where are you going back to?"

Drawing from Revelation 22:12, the former Makerere University Chaplain reminded the youth that they are returning to a world filled with serious challenges such as sexual immorality, sorcery, and wickedness, and therefore need divine wisdom to live faithfully.

Quoting Matthew 10:16, he added, "I send you as lambs among wolves; therefore be wise as serpents and innocent as doves." He prayed that God would grant the youth wisdom as they return to their schools, communities, and peer groups.

Using a vivid illustration, Bishop Asiimwe observed that the Church often has two types of members--"those who talk and talk" and "those who sit and sit." He challenged the youth to rise above passivity and actively share their faith.

"Go back and tell your former boyfriends, girlfriends, and fellow youth that you have seen the Lord," he urged.

He further compared the youth to newly charged radio batteries, saying the convention had fully charged and recharged them spiritually. However, he cautioned them against associating with "old batteries"--negative influences that drain spiritual power.

"You are new batteries with power and authority. It is the old batteries that drain the new ones," he said.

Quoting a warning from Scripture, the Bishop cautioned, "Those who think they stand should take care lest they fall. Even the mighty fall."

Bishop Asiimwe announced that the next Diocesan Annual Youth and Students' Convention will take place from 9th to 12th January 2027. He revealed that the main speaker will be the retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Dr. Henry Luke Orombi.

The Bishop pledged to work closely with the Diocesan Youth Coordinator, Rev. Benson Amanya, to mobilize for the event, assuring the youth that the 2027 convention will be "mega."

Earlier, addressing the youth on the final day of the convention, Oscar Kagonyera from African Evangelistic Enterprise (AEE) Kampala urged young people to fully embrace their life in Christ by making deliberate, God-honoring choices.

"There are great things ahead of you, but you must be willing to fight for them. Many of the small things you desire may prevent you from inheriting the great Kingdom of God. Forsake the little things to gain the greater things in God's Kingdom," he said.

Quoting Romans 6:13, he cautioned the youth against allowing any part of their bodies to become instruments of evil, urging them instead to offer themselves wholly to God.

"Give yourselves completely to God--not just a part of your body," he said.

Kagonyera also addressed destructive habits and unhealthy friendships, noting that many young people struggle spiritually because of lifestyles that hinder growth.

"Who are your friends? What kind of life are you living? Who do you associate with?" he asked, reminding them that bad company corrupts good character.

Referencing Ephesians 4:17, Kagonyera urged the youth to examine their thoughts and conduct, calling them to abandon darkness and live as children of the light. He encouraged them to accept correction, allow the Holy Spirit to renew their minds, and "put on the new nature."

"You need Christ to guard and align your thoughts. All evil begins in the mind," he said.

Kagonyera concluded by calling on the youth to abandon lying, stealing, and harmful speech, and instead use their hands for good works and their words to build others.

"When you allow Jesus Christ to lead your life, the past disappears, and He gives you clear direction for the future," he said.

The Minister of Security and Rujumbura County Member of Parliament, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi Katugugu, who was the chief guest, urged the youth to make future-focused decisions and avoid reckless lifestyles that could jeopardize their well-being.

"We pay much attention to the youth because of your value. You are important to building a holy nation and must preserve yourselves," he said.

Muhwezi further expressed concern that Rukungiri District ranks number one in promiscuity according to HIV surveillance statistics within the Kigezi sub-region, calling for deliberate efforts to change harmful habits.

"We have to work extremely hard to change our habits," he said.

The Diocesan Annual Youth and Students' Convention, which attracted young people from within Rukungiri and beyond, concluded with a strong call for youth and students to embrace their identity in Christ, live disciplined and godly lives, and boldly witness to others as they return to their schools, communities, and churches.