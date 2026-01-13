Tunisia: President Kais Saied Calls for Flexible Rollout of E-Invoicing and Accelerated Digitalisation

13 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed addressed, during a meeting held Monday at Carthage Palace with Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi, a number of issues related to the state's financial balances, most notably e-invoicing, as stipulated in the current year's Finance Law.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Head of State stressed that the absence of electronic platforms for many small and medium-sized enterprises in particular, as well as for several other activities, requires flexibility in implementation in order to avoid disruption and confusion and the potentially adverse consequences for the overall economic situation.

Preparing these platforms is a prerequisite for this measure to be effectively applied, he noted.

The President of the Republic also emphasised that the digitisation of transactions across all sectors will help reduce corruption and that it is necessary to move forward on this path.

However, he underlined the need to avoid imposing legal penalties in the absence of such platforms.

He concluded that laws should be assessed by the objectives for which they were enacted and that procedures must not become obstacles to achieving those objectives.

Combating corruption remains the primary goal with no retreat, justice is the ultimate aim and efforts will continue so that the state and all public services meet the expectations of citizens.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.