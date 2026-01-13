Tunisia: President Kais Saied Calls for Flexible Rollout of E-Invoicing and Accelerated Digitalisation

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed addressed, during a meeting held Monday at Carthage Palace with Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi, a number of issues related to the state's financial balances, most notably e-invoicing, as stipulated in the current year's Finance Law.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Head of State stressed that the absence of electronic platforms for many small and medium-sized enterprises in particular, as well as for several other activities, requires flexibility in implementation in order to avoid disruption and confusion and the potentially adverse consequences for the overall economic situation.

Preparing these platforms is a prerequisite for this measure to be effectively applied, he noted.

The President of the Republic also emphasised that the digitisation of transactions across all sectors will help reduce corruption and that it is necessary to move forward on this path.

However, he underlined the need to avoid imposing legal penalties in the absence of such platforms.

He concluded that laws should be assessed by the objectives for which they were enacted and that procedures must not become obstacles to achieving those objectives.

Combating corruption remains the primary goal with no retreat, justice is the ultimate aim and efforts will continue so that the state and all public services meet the expectations of citizens.