Tunisia: President of Republic Orders Urgent Overhaul of Social Security Funds to Protect Health Coverage

13 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed met Monday at Carthage Palace Minister of Social Affairs, Issam Lahmar, with whom he reviewed the situation of the social security funds, particularly the National Health Insurance Fund (CNAM).

The Head of State instructed that this situation be addressed as a matter of urgency and that immediate solutions be found to ensure the necessary health coverage for all insured persons, regardless of their affiliation schemes with the National Health Insurance Fund, according to a Presidency statement

He stressed the importance of pooling the efforts of all stakeholders in the social coverage system to overcome existing difficulties and put an end to citizens' suffering.

The President of the Republic underscored that guaranteeing the right to social and health coverage that meets citizens' expectations is among the fundamental human rights, adding that it is absolutely unacceptable to deviate from the objectives for which the social security funds were established.

He concluded by emphasising the need to develop a new vision for all social security funds, breaking with previous policy choices that led to imbalances in their financial sustainability, negatively affecting the services expected by citizens.

