Somalia: Somali, South Korean Foreign Ministers Discuss Maritime Security and Sovereignty

13 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held high-level bilateral talks via video conference Monday with his South Korean counterpart, Dr. Cho Tae-yul, to strengthen diplomatic ties and regional security cooperation.

The discussions focused on expanding the partnership between Mogadishu and Seoul, with a specific emphasis on maritime security and the ongoing presence of South Korean naval forces in the Gulf of Aden.

"The two ministers reviewed several issues of mutual interest, including the operations of the Republic of Korea's naval assets in the region and broader global developments," the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

A key outcome of the meeting was South Korea's renewed pledge of support for Somalia's territorial integrity, amid a period of heightened regional tensions in the Horn of Africa.

"The South Korean Foreign Minister reaffirmed his government's full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," the statement added. Dr. Cho emphasized Seoul's commitment to international law and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

South Korea has long been a contributor to international counter-piracy efforts off the coast of Somalia through its "Cheonghae Unit," which provides escort for commercial vessels and conducts maritime security operations in the strategic shipping lanes.

The virtual summit underscores Mogadishu's ongoing efforts to galvanize international diplomatic backing for its sovereignty while maintaining critical security partnerships with global powers.

