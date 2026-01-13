Somalia: SNA, Allies Kill 17 Al-Shabaab Militants in Middle Shabelle Air Operation

13 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali National Army (SNA), backed by international partners, killed 17 Al-Shabaab militants in a targeted airstrike in the Middle Shabelle region, the government announced Tuesday.

The overnight operation took place in the Jabad Godone area, targeting a strategic compound used by the Al-Qaeda-linked group to coordinate attacks and manufacture improvised explosive devices (IEDs) intended for civilian targets.

"The operation targeted a site used by the Al-Shabaab terrorist group to plan and coordinate terrorist activities," the military said in a statement. "As a result of the operation, 17 terrorist operatives were killed."

In addition to the militant casualties, the SNA reported that a cache of weapons and several vehicles used for "criminal activities" were completely destroyed during the strike.

The Somali government frequently uses the term "international partners" to refer to allied forces--most notably the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) or African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces--that provide air support and intelligence for ground operations.

Mogadishu has intensified its offensive against Al-Shabaab over the past two years, combining military pressure with economic sanctions to dismantle the group's network. The SNA reaffirmed its commitment Tuesday to "dismantle Al-Shabaab in order to ensure the security, stability, and safety of the Somali people."

Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a bloody insurgency against the fragile central government for over 15 years, remains in control of vast rural swathes of southern and central Somalia despite recent military setbacks.

