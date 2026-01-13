Kenya: Craig the Super Tusker to Live On - KWS Begins Taxidermy Mount for Public Display

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has begun the taxidermy preservation of Craig, the world-renowned Amboseli National Park super tusker, following his death on January 3 at the age of 54.

The move, KWS said in a statement on Tuesday, aims to conserve Craig's legacy for education, science and public exhibition.

KWS said the meticulous process will preserve Craig's skin and defining physical features to create a lifelike mount that will allow future generations to learn from one of Africa's last great tuskers.

Once completed, KWS will house the mount at a designated public facility.

Born in January 1972 to the legendary matriarch Cassandra of the CB family, Craig was among the rare class of elephants known as super tuskers--whose tusks weigh more than 45 kilograms (100 pounds) each.

Heritage

With only a handful of such giants remaining in Africa today, Craig stood as a living symbol of the continent's natural heritage and the gains made through decades of conservation.

"In recognition of Craig's extraordinary ecological, scientific and cultural significance, we have initiated a professional taxidermy preservation process to ensure his legacy endures beyond his lifetime," KWS Director General Prof. Erustus Kanga said.

"This will offer future generations a tangible connection to Kenya's rich wildlife heritage."

Over his long life, Craig fathered numerous calves, helping secure the continuation of his genetic lineage.

He also earned wide admiration for his calm and dignified temperament, which made him a global ambassador for Amboseli and a powerful emblem of sustained protection, scientific monitoring and community collaboration led by KWS and its partners.

KWS said the preservation effort underscores the importance of documenting and celebrating conservation successes, even as the country continues to confront threats to wildlife.

The agency invited the public to honor Craig's memory and reflect on the need to safeguard Kenya's natural heritage for generations to come.