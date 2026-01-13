Ethiopia-Japan Business Forum Underway to Deepen Trade and Investment Relations

13 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The Ethiopia-Japan Business Forum is currently underway, aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The forum welcomed a delegation led by Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kunimitsu Ayano, along with representatives from over 35 Japanese companies and members of Ethiopia's business community.

Speaking at the opening, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kassahun Gofe, highlighted the long-standing and cordial relationship between Ethiopia and Japan, grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for sustainable development.

He noted that the forum offered a comprehensive overview of the opportunities arising from Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms.

"Today's discussions will play a crucial role in enhancing sustainable trade and investment relations, ensuring mutual benefits," Minister Kassahun said. "We will continue to work diligently to transform our ideas into tangible projects."

He also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to expanding bilateral, regional, and multilateral trade ties, emphasizing that cooperation with Japan will support the country's vision for national prosperity.

