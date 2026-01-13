Ethiopia, Israel Reaffirm Strong Ties Ahead of 4th Political Consultation

Addis Ababa — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hadera Abera, held talks with Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, focusing on strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Israel.

The discussions took place ahead of the 4th Ethio-Israel Political Consultation, scheduled to be held in Jerusalem, and covered regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, according to a statement shared on the ministry's social media platform.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere, and underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in areas of shared priority.