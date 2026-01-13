Ethiopia, Israel Reaffirm Strong Ties Ahead of 4th Political Consultation

13 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hadera Abera, held talks with Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, focusing on strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Israel.

The discussions took place ahead of the 4th Ethio-Israel Political Consultation, scheduled to be held in Jerusalem, and covered regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, according to a statement shared on the ministry's social media platform.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere, and underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in areas of shared priority.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.