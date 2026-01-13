Ethiopia: Japanese Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities At Ethiopia's Bole Lemi Special Economic Zone

Addis Ababa — A high-level Japanese business delegation led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kunimitsu Ayano has paid an official visit to Ethiopia's Bole Lemi Special Economic Zone, highlighting growing momentum in trade and investment relations between Ethiopia and Japan.

According to the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC), the delegation, comprising more than 48 representatives from over 35 Japanese companies.

The delegation received a comprehensive briefing from Bole Lemi Special Economic Zone Manager Tinsae Yimam on the zone's operations, investment potential, and expansion plans.

During the visit, the delegation toured several companies operating within the zone, including Jay Jay Textile, a major garment and textile manufacturer, and inspected the construction site of the Toppan Gravity factory.

The facility, a joint venture between Japanese and Ethiopian partners, will specialize in security printing production once operational.

The visit is part of a broader engagement in Ethiopia led by Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kunimitsu Ayano, aimed at identifying concrete trade and investment opportunities across key economic sectors.

In parallel, delegation members are also participating in the Ethiopia-Japan Business Forum being held today, an event expected to further strengthen and elevate bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.