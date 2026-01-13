Ethiopia's Leadership in Global Energy Transition Highlighted At Irena Assembly in UAE

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's role as a global leader in the energy transition was underscored during the 16th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), held in the United Arab Emirates.

Delivering Ethiopia's message at the assembly, Ambassador Jemal Beker said the country, as a founding member of the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA), is at the forefront of efforts to advance Africa's transition toward a green economy.

He noted that Ethiopia derives more than 98 percent of its energy from renewable sources and has introduced transformative policy measures, including a ban on fossil-fuel vehicle imports, positioning the country as a pace-setter for a green industrial revolution.

IRENA, the world's leading intergovernmental organization for renewable energy, serves as its top decision-making body, setting the global agenda, approving budgets, endorsing work programs, and strengthening international cooperation to accelerate the energy transition.

The assembly comes amid shifting global dynamics, taking place just days after the United States announced its intention to withdraw from IRENA. During the opening plenary on Sunday, Kenya was elected Vice President of the 16th Assembly, representing Africa.

Ambassador Jemal reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to sharing its experience in carbon-free energy development, highlighting the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as more than a power project, describing it as a symbol of regional integration and climate resilience.

"Our message is clear: the future is renewable, and Ethiopia is ready to lead," he said in a social media post.

He further stated that Ethiopia will play an active role in helping the continent achieve the Nairobi Declaration goal of tripling renewable energy generation capacity by 2030.

Ethiopia's policy initiatives promoting green industrial development powered by renewable energy and expanding access to electric vehicles were also presented as best practices for partner countries.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Jemal noted that the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32), which Ethiopia is set to host in 2027, will provide a major platform for APRA member states to showcase their achievements.

He called on partner nations to stand in solidarity with Ethiopia in preparation for the event.

The Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) was established in September 2023 and currently includes 10 African countries, with Ethiopia among its founding members.