Kenya: Ruto Criticizes Gachagua for Encouraging Armed Youth Mobilization

Nairobi — President William Ruto has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for mobilizing young people to provide personal protection, warning against the misuse of youths for private security interests.

He questioned the practice of asking citizens to act as personal guards, noting that Kenyan youths should not be reduced to watchmen for individuals who are otherwise enjoying privilege and comfort.

"I heard someone else the other day telling the youth, 'whenever I go somewhere, take clubs (rungu) and machetes (panga) and come protect me.' So, you are essentially making Kenyan youth your watchmen while you are out enjoying yourself and attending to your personal matters with your wife, yet you tell Kenyan youth to come and guard you. Are these people completely mad?" Ruto stated.

He made the remarks after launching 103.9 million Shilling NYOTA fund for youth businesses in Samburu, Isiolo, Laikipia and Marsabit, benefiting 4,159 entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event in Archers Post, President Ruto emphasized that the NYOTA Project is built on principles of transparency, fairness, and inclusivity, ensuring that all Kenyan youth have equal opportunities to participate. Registration and application are fully digital and accessible via *254#.

President Ruto highlighted that the NYOTA Project complements other government initiatives designed to translate education into economic growth.

These include the Affordable Housing Program, the Labour Export Program, Digital Economy Initiative, targeting one million young people, Expanded government employment and internship opportunities and support for young entrepreneurs through NYOTA, projected to impact over 800,000 youth nationwide.

"I want to ask the leaders, for heaven's sake, if you have nothing to plan for these youth, stop the threats and stop the incitement; these youth want a future."

"They want to know how they will conduct business and what kind of assistance they will receive from their government. And that is what we are going to do. And I want to assure you, the young people of our nation, that this administration has developed the most deliberate plan for the young people of our nation," he stated.