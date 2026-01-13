Kenya: No, Kenyan Research Firm Infotrak Did Not Release Opinion Poll Ranking Popularity in Bomet Ward

13 January 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

Multiple versions of the same claim, that an opinion poll has been conducted showing popularity rankings for Chebunyo ward in Kenya's Bomet county, are circulating online.

Bomet county is in the Rift Valley region, about 220 kilometres south-west of Nairobi.

While the ranking and vote shares of the listed candidates vary across the online graphics, all versions place Stephen Cheruiyot in the lead with 62%. The other individuals named are local political figures affiliated with the ward. Cheruiyot is a prominent ward-level leader expected to contest for the county assembly seat in the next elections.

The polls are branded with the Infotrak Research & Consulting logo. Infotrak is a Kenyan research firm known for conducting political opinion polls, governance surveys, market research and public sentiment tracking.

Such polls could significantly shape local political perceptions. A candidate with a strong lead may appear more popular or credible, potentially swaying undecided voters, energising supporters and attracting funding or endorsements. If the poll is fabricated, however, it risks misleading the public and giving one candidate an unfair advantage.

Kenya's next general election is set for August 2027, when voters will elect the president, members of parliament, senators, governors, women representatives and members of county assemblies, including ward representatives such as in Chebunyo.

But are the polls legitimate?

No such poll from Infotrak

We checked Infotrak's official website, where the firm typically publishes its opinion poll results. There is no record of any opinion poll for Chebunyo ward.

We also reviewed Infotrak's verified Facebook and X accounts, which also did not have any posts related to the circulating polls.

On 10 December 2025, Infotrak publicly dismissed one version of the graphic as "FAKE" on its official X and Facebook pages.

"We would like to clarify that no survey on the MCA race for Chebunyo Ward has been conducted by #InfotrakResearch. We advise you to rely only on our official communication channels for verified findings," the firm wrote.

The opinion poll is fake: Infotrak confirmed that it neither conducted nor published any survey on the Chebunyo ward race. While the claim may appear minor in isolation, it could signal a broader trend during upcoming campaigns.

