Uganda: KCCA, Operation Wealth Creation Launch Major Sanitation Drive to Tackle Kampala's Public Health Crisis

Residents of Kampala, particularly those living in informal settlements, may soon find relief from long-standing sanitation challenges following the launch of a major citywide intervention by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in partnership with Operation Wealth Creation.

For years, poor sanitation has posed a serious public health risk in many parts of the city. Overcrowded and overflowing pit latrines, makeshift toilets constructed over heaps of garbage, and the widespread use of polythene bags for human waste--commonly referred to as "flying toilets"--have left thousands of residents vulnerable to sanitation-related diseases.

Areas such as Katwe Kikaramoja, Kisenyi, and other densely populated settlements have been among the hardest hit. In these communities, narrow access routes make it difficult for cesspool trucks to reach pit latrines, many of which are already full. As a result, residents have often resorted to unsafe alternatives, including dumping human waste into drainage channels. In extreme cases, houses have been constructed on top of accumulated garbage.

To confront these challenges, KCCA has partnered with Operation Wealth Creation to implement a comprehensive sanitation campaign aimed at improving hygiene and public health across the city.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The initiative, dubbed Operation Dark Matters, involves the emptying of pit latrines, large-scale garbage collection, and fumigation to control disease-causing pests.

Under the program, authorities plan to empty more than 2,400 pit latrines across all divisions of Kampala. Residents have been urged to put aside political differences and cooperate fully with the exercise to ensure its success.

Speaking during the launch of the intervention, KCCA Deputy Executive Director Benon Kigenyi said the involvement of Operation Wealth Creation has come at a critical time. He noted that KCCA has long struggled with limited equipment and manpower, including an inadequate number of cesspool trucks to meet the growing sanitation needs of the city.

"We have faced serious capacity challenges in addressing sanitation in informal settlements. This partnership is timely and will greatly enhance our ability to serve residents more effectively," Kigenyi said.

He expressed optimism that the initiative will help Kampala overcome sanitation problems that have plagued the city for years, significantly reducing the risk of disease outbreaks linked to poor hygiene.

Fred Kinene, the coordinator of Operation Dark Matters, said the exercise will begin with the emptying of more than 2,400 pit latrines, after which teams will conduct garbage collection and fumigation to eliminate bedbugs, rodents, and other disease vectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kinene called on Kampala residents to fully cooperate with the program, emphasising that the intervention is designed to provide a long-term solution to the city's sanitation challenges rather than a temporary fix.

"This is a permanent intervention meant to restore dignity, improve health, and create a cleaner environment for all city residents," he said.

Several city leaders have welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and necessary, particularly as Kampala continues to grapple with rapid urbanisation and population growth.

Public health experts say improved sanitation will not only reduce the spread of diseases such as cholera and typhoid but also enhance the overall quality of life for residents in the city's most vulnerable communities.

With Operation Dark Matters underway, authorities hope the joint effort between KCCA and Operation Wealth Creation will mark a turning point in Kampala's fight against poor sanitation and its associated health risks.