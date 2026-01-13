Rwanda: APR WVC Part Ways With Coach Kamasa

APR Women's Volleyball Club (WVC) have parted ways with head coach Peter Kamasa, bringing to an end a two-year spell that ranks among the most successful in the club's history.

The decision comes ahead of the start of the second phase of the 2025/26 Rwanda Volleyball League, despite APR WVC finishing top of the standings at the end of the first phase with 18 points, four ahead of rivals Police WVC.

Kamasa, who joined the army side in December 2023, saw his contract expire on December 30 last year, with the club opting not to extend it. His assistant coach Yvette Cyuzuzo has since been appointed interim head coach as APR WVC begin the search for a permanent replacement.

One of the standout moments for APR during Kamasa's tenure came in March 2025, when APR WVC claimed the CAVB Zone V Club Championship after a historic four-set victory over Kenya Pipeline Company, marking the club's first win against the Kenyan giants. APR also reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 African Club Championship.

Across 12 competitions between December 2023 and December 2025, Kamasa guided APR WVC to eight trophies, cementing his spell as one of the most successful coaching eras in the club's history.

Reacting to his departure, Kamasa expressed gratitude to the players, technical staff, management and supporters, describing his time at APR as more than just a professional assignment.

"After two incredible seasons, the time has come for me to say goodbye as my contract concludes," Kamasa told Times Sport. "This club has been more than just a team; it has been a home. I am proud of what we achieved together and grateful for every moment."

Kamasa leaves behind an impressive legacy. His reign began with victory at the 2024 Memorial Kayumba Tournament, his first trophy with the club. That same season, APR WVC defeated Police WVC 3-1 in the title-deciding match to lift the Rwanda National League crown and later added the Nyerere International Volleyball Championship to their trophy cabinet.