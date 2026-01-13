Uganda Suspends Internet Services Indefinitely Ahead of Thursday Elections

Nairobi — The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has ordered a nationwide suspension of internet services until further notice, ahead of Thursday elections.

The directive affects mobile and fixed internet services, disrupting communications for individuals, businesses, and government services.

The commission did not specify when connectivity will be restored.

Authorities have asked internet service providers and users to comply with the order, citing security and operational concerns in the lead-up to the elections.

The move comes amid heightened political activity, with voters preparing to cast their ballots in a tightly contested election.