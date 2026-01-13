Uganda Suspends Internet Services Indefinitely Ahead of Thursday Elections

13 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has ordered a nationwide suspension of internet services until further notice, ahead of Thursday elections.

The directive affects mobile and fixed internet services, disrupting communications for individuals, businesses, and government services.

The commission did not specify when connectivity will be restored.

Authorities have asked internet service providers and users to comply with the order, citing security and operational concerns in the lead-up to the elections.

The move comes amid heightened political activity, with voters preparing to cast their ballots in a tightly contested election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.