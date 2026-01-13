Kenya: Kiharu Day Secondary School Fees Cut to Sh500 Per Term

Nairobi — Day secondary school learners in Kiharu Constituency will now pay Sh500 per term under a new education support programme rolled out by area MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The initiative, dubbed Kiharu Masomo Bora, targets more than 12,000 students across 65 day secondary schools in the constituency and took effect at the start of the current term.

Under the programme, students will also receive daily meals at school, including lunch on weekdays and Saturdays. The meals will include githeri three days a week, rice for another three days, uji during tea break and chapati for lunch on the last Friday of every month.

In addition, the Kiharu NG-CDF has set aside Sh10 million this financial year for revision materials, on top of Sh20 million provided in previous years. More than Sh50 million has also been earmarked for infrastructure development, with a focus on laboratory facilities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Students joining Grade 10 in 20 identified schools with low enrolment, as well as newly established schools, will receive free uniforms.

All 65 day secondary schools will also get an additional Sh50,000 each to supplement co-curricular activities such as music, games and other student programmes, following concerns that government capitation is insufficient.

To incentivise performance, the programme includes rewards for teachers and school administrators. The most improved teacher per subject in each sub-county will receive a sponsored trip to Mombasa, while principals from the best and most improved schools in each ward will be awarded fully paid trips abroad.

The programme aims to lower the cost of secondary education, improve learning conditions and boost enrolment and performance in public day secondary schools across Kiharu Constituency.