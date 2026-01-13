Africa: South Africa's 2025 Matric Pass Rate Hits Record 88 Percent, but Maths Woes and Late Dropouts Temper Celebrations

Minister Siviwe Gwarube hailed the Class of 2025's NSC pass rate for climbing to 88%, the highest ever for more than 900,000 candidates, with KZN topping the provinces. Yet experts warn of low maths participation, slipping gateway subject performance, and sharp Grade 11-12 dropouts.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has announced that the National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate for the country's Class of 2025 has increased to 88%, representing a 0.7% improvement over the 2024 pass rate.

"This was the largest class in history to sit for the final matric exams, with over 900,000 candidates. We are reaching more learners in Grade 12 than at any other point in decades," she said.

KwaZulu-Natal led the provincial rankings with a stellar pass rate of 90.6%, closely followed by the Free State at 89.33% in second place and Gauteng at 89.06% in third. North West secured fourth with 88.4%, while the Western Cape took fifth at 88.2% and the Northern Cape sixth at 87.79%, marking the most significant improvement among provinces. Mpumalanga placed seventh with 86.55%, Limpopo eighth at 86.1%, and the Eastern Cape ninth at 84.17%.

The overall Bachelor's pass percentage edged down from 48% to 46%, but the actual number of achievers rose by 8,700 to more than 345,000, the highest ever recorded. Additionally, 28% earned diploma passes and 13.5% secured higher certificate passes.

Quantity 'just the start'

Gwarube said quantity was only the starting point. The next phase was about quality:...