Uganda/Tanzania: Allan Okello Seals Switch to Tanzania's Yanga

Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan Okello has completed a high-profile transfer to Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga), ending a successful and influential spell at Uganda Premier League champions Vipers.

Vipers confirmed Okello's departure on Monday, with the transfer fee reportedly in the region of $500,000, making it one of the most lucrative moves involving a Uganda-based player in recent years.

"Vipers Sports Club has officially confirmed the departure of midfield star Allan Okello, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable and trophy-laden spell at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende, following the completion of his transfer to Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga)," the club said in a statement.

Later in the evening, Yanga officially unveiled the 25-year-old playmaker through a slick presentation video, showcasing him in the club's iconic green and yellow kit.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Okello leaves Kitende as a domestic double winner, having played a central role in Vipers' 2024/25 Uganda Premier League and Stanbic Uganda Cup triumphs. The campaign is widely regarded as one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

The former KCCA FC star, who impressed during the recent CHAN tournament, joined Vipers in September 2023 from Algerian top-flight side Paradou.

He quickly established himself as the team's creative fulcrum, dictating play, unlocking defences and delivering in decisive moments.

Okello finished the 2024/25 season as the Uganda Premier League's top scorer with 19 goals, a rare feat for an attacking midfielder and a clear reflection of his influence during the title-winning campaign.

In total, he scored 24 league goals and registered 13 assists in 58 UPL appearances, while also contributing four goals and two assists in the Uganda Cup across his two-and-a-half seasons at Vipers.

On the continental stage, Okello featured prominently for the Venoms in the 2025/26 Caf Champions League, helping the club progress to the second preliminary round.

His composure, creativity and leadership were among the standout attributes during the campaign.

His move to Yanga now presents a new chapter in one of the region's most competitive leagues, with the Tanzanian champions aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of domestic and continental challenges.