Uganda: Bobi Condemns Shutdown of Civil Society Organisations

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has condemned the reported shutdown of several leading civil society organisations (CSOs), describing the move as an attack on democracy and accountability just two days before Uganda's general elections.

In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Kyagulanyi said the closures targeted organisations known for their work on human rights and election monitoring, warning that the clampdown threatens independent oversight of the electoral process.

Among the affected organisations, according to Kyagulanyi, are Chapter Four Uganda, the Alliance for Election Finance Monitoring (ACFIM), the Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-U), the National NGO Forum, and the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders. He noted that additional organisations may also be affected.

"These are organisations that have consistently spoken out against human rights abuses or prepared to monitor elections," Kyagulanyi said. He argued that their shutdown is intended to weaken accountability mechanisms ahead of the polls.

Kyagulanyi singled out ACFIM, which monitors campaign financing, noting that the organisation has previously published reports highlighting alleged misuse of public funds during past elections.

He also expressed concern over the reported closure of HRNJ-U, known for documenting violations against journalists, particularly during election periods.

The NUP leader further linked the developments to the ongoing detention of civil society leader Dr. Sarah Bireete, describing her arrest as punishment for speaking out and conducting civic education. Authorities have not publicly detailed the charges against her.

Kyagulanyi criticised the government's frequent use of the label "activities prejudicial to security" against civil society organisations, dismissing it as a tactic to silence independent voices.

"As we stand in solidarity with them, we strongly condemn these actions," he said, calling for the protection of civic space and the right of organisations to operate without intimidation.

He urged Ugandans to respond through peaceful and lawful means, particularly by participating in the forthcoming election.

"Uganda deserves a strong civil society," Kyagulanyi said, adding that voters should "collectively reject any attempt to undermine the popular will of the people."

Government authorities had not immediately responded to Kyagulanyi's claims at the time of publication.

In previous instances, officials have defended restrictions on some non-governmental organisations, citing compliance with legal requirements and national security concerns.

The developments come amid heightened political tension as Uganda heads into a crucial general election, with both local and international observers closely monitoring the environment in which the polls will take place.