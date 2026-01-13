Uganda: South Africa's Netflix Star Thapelo Mokoena to Visit Uganda in February

South African actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur Thapelo Mokoena is set to visit Uganda from February 12 to 16, 2026, as part of the Ikon Film and Television Awards 2026 roadmap, organisers have announced.

The five-day visit is being hosted by Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) in partnership with the Ikon Film and Television Awards and is aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Southern and East African creative industries.

During his stay, Mokoena will participate in high-level media engagements, conduct specialised masterclasses on film and creative entrepreneurship, and take part in meet-and-greet sessions with fans, filmmakers and industry stakeholders.

Mokoena, one of South Africa's most recognisable screen figures, has built a career spanning more than two decades.

He made his television debut in 2000 on the long-running soap opera Generations and has since appeared in several acclaimed productions, including the UK crime drama Bulletproof, M-Net's Trackers and Wild at Heart.

Internationally, he is known for portraying Elias Motsoaledi in the 2013 Hollywood biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, starring Idris Elba.

He has also featured prominently in Netflix productions such as Kings of Jo'burg, Angelina, Fatal Seduction and Bad Influencer.

Beyond acting, Mokoena is an experienced television presenter, having hosted Fear Factor South Africa and the e.tv reality makeover series Sinawe72, and has appeared in advertising campaigns for major South African and international brands.

Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reach A Hand Uganda and the Ikon Film and Television Awards, said Mokoena's visit will offer Ugandan creatives a rare opportunity to learn from a global industry figure.

"Thapelo's vast experience as an actor, filmmaker and creative entrepreneur gives him an unmatched perspective on building a global brand by intentionally harnessing passion for the arts," Nabimanya said.

"We are excited to tap into his wealth of knowledge to inspire Uganda's creative young people to leverage authentic storytelling and local innovation to scale their impact beyond a single field."

The visit falls under the Ikon Awards' 2026 theme, "Beyond Borders", which seeks to celebrate and recognise outstanding filmmakers, actors and industry professionals from across the continent.

As part of the roadmap, the Ikon Awards have already held creative industry activations in Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda.

Outside the entertainment industry, Mokoena is also a successful entrepreneur.

In 2017, he founded Bakoena Brands, which later partnered with Bosman Family Vineyards to form Bosman Bakoena Brands, the company behind the award-winning Nero wine label and several premium African lifestyle brands in grooming and wellness. In 2023, he was named GQ South Africa Man of the Year.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mokoena said Uganda's youthful population presents significant opportunities for the creative economy.

"Uganda's creative industry is on the rise, and with a population largely made up of young people under the age of 30, the sector offers opportunities to build sustainable sources of income," he said.

"I'm excited to share my experience to help young creatives reach their full potential and further amplify our authentic African culture and stories."