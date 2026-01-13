Uganda: Okello Bids Emotional Farewell to Vipers Fans After Completing Yanga Move

Allan Okello has penned an emotional farewell message to Vipers fans following his move to Tanzanian heavyweights Young Africans (Yanga), bringing to a close a successful two-and-a-half-year spell at the Kitende-based club.

The Uganda Cranes midfielder officially completed his high-profile transfer to Yanga on Monday, leaving Vipers as one of the most influential players of the recent Uganda Premier League era and a key figure in the club's domestic dominance.

Vipers revealed that before his departure, Okello made one final request: to address the fans through a farewell interview.

"After two and a half wonderful years, my time at Vipers has come to an end," Okello said.

The 25-year-old paid glowing tribute to the club's leadership, technical team, teammates and supporters, describing Vipers as a family where he felt truly at home.

"A heartfelt thanks to the club President, Lawrence Mulindwa, the management, all the coaches, my teammates, and of course you, the Venoms. Thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I've been very happy here and you made me feel at home," he said.

Okello leaves Kitende having played a central role in Vipers' recent success, including winning both the Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

He said lifting the two trophies remains a proud highlight of his time at the club.

"It's been both a pleasure and an honour to play for this club, winning the Uganda Premier League and the Uganda Cup, and proudly earning the title 'Ssaalongo'," he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Okello said joining Vipers proved to be the right decision, adding that he leaves with memories that will last a lifetime.

"I made the right choice, and I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories," he noted.

As he prepares for a new chapter in Tanzania, the midfielder said he is content with what he achieved at Vipers and excited about the future.

"I bid farewell very pleased with this chapter of my career, and I'm excited for the next to begin. Thank you all and the very best of luck for the future," Okello said.

He also urged the team to finish the season strongly and reaffirmed his enduring bond with the club.

"Come on, Venoms. Finish the remainder of the season strong. Once a Venom, always a Venom."