Uganda: Allan Okello Set for Medical Ahead of Shs2bn Move to Young Africans

Former KCCA, Paradou and Vipers playmaker Allan Okello is set to undergo a medical examination today ahead of a big-money transfer to Tanzania Premier League giants Young Africans SC.

According to reliable sources in Dar es Salaam, Young Africans have arranged for Okello's medical to be conducted in Zanzibar as final steps are taken to complete the deal.

The transfer is valued at approximately Shs2 billion, with the Uganda Cranes forward expected to receive a signing-on fee of $100,000 (about Shs360 million).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Okello's arrival is expected to add depth and competition to Young Africans' attacking options, strengthening a frontline that already boasts prolific strikers Clement Mzize and Prince Dube, who have each scored 14 goals so far this season.

Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, are one of Africa's most successful clubs, ranked among the continent's top ten.

The club has won over 32 Tanzanian Premier League titles and has been a regular participant in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The move will see Okello join fellow Ugandan international Khalid Aucho, a former Cranes midfielder who is already on the books of the Tanzanian powerhouse.

Young Africans host their home matches at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, which has a seating capacity of about 60,000 fans, offering Okello a chance to play his football on one of the biggest stages in East African club football.