Uganda: Allan Okello Set for Medical Ahead of Shs2bn Move to Young Africans

13 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

Former KCCA, Paradou and Vipers playmaker Allan Okello is set to undergo a medical examination today ahead of a big-money transfer to Tanzania Premier League giants Young Africans SC.

According to reliable sources in Dar es Salaam, Young Africans have arranged for Okello's medical to be conducted in Zanzibar as final steps are taken to complete the deal.

The transfer is valued at approximately Shs2 billion, with the Uganda Cranes forward expected to receive a signing-on fee of $100,000 (about Shs360 million).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Okello's arrival is expected to add depth and competition to Young Africans' attacking options, strengthening a frontline that already boasts prolific strikers Clement Mzize and Prince Dube, who have each scored 14 goals so far this season.

Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, are one of Africa's most successful clubs, ranked among the continent's top ten.

The club has won over 32 Tanzanian Premier League titles and has been a regular participant in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The move will see Okello join fellow Ugandan international Khalid Aucho, a former Cranes midfielder who is already on the books of the Tanzanian powerhouse.

Young Africans host their home matches at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, which has a seating capacity of about 60,000 fans, offering Okello a chance to play his football on one of the biggest stages in East African club football.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.