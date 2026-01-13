Rwanda: Mixed Reactions As Kigali Rolls Out Detailed Bus Schedules for 41 Routes

Kigali City has unveiled detailed bus departure schedules for 41 public transport routes under its new public transport model, drawing mixed reactions from commuters who welcome the clarity but question implementation and coverage gaps.

The schedules outline bus departure times at different intervals throughout the day, reflecting demand patterns across the city.

According to Ecofleet Solutions Ltd, the state-owned company tasked with modernising public transport in Kigali, about 300 buses operate daily across the city's road network.

Peak-hour frequency prioritised on major corridors

Under the new model, bus frequency increases during peak hours to reduce waiting times on major commuter corridors such as Downtown, Kimironko, Nyabugogo, Remera and Kacyiru.

During peak hours, most central routes operate at 10-minute intervals, while longer and peripheral routes run at intervals of between 20 and 45 minutes, particularly outside peak periods.

Routes operating at 10-minute intervals during peak hours

During morning and evening rush hours--between 06:00 and 09:00, and from 17:00 to 20:00--buses are scheduled to depart every 10 minutes on selected routes.

In Corridor A, these include Kabuga-Murindi-Nyabugogo Bus Park, Kabuga-Kibaya-Nyabugogo Bus Park, Kabuga-Kibaya-Downtown, and Kabuga-Murindi-Downtown.

In Corridor B, the routes are Nyanza-Gatenga-Downtown, Nyanza-Kimironko Bus Park, Nyabugogo-Gatenga-Nyanza, Downtown-Bwerankori-Miduha, and Nyabugogo-Bwerankori-Miduha.

Corridor C includes Kimironko-Downtown, Kimironko-Zindiro-Musave, Nyacyonga-Batsinda-Kimironko, and Kimironko-Masaka-Kabuga, while Corridor D covers the Kimironko-Nyabugogo route via Kacyiru.

Other routes scheduled for 10-minute peak-hour intervals include Kitabi-Rwanyuma-CHUK-Downtown, Kitabi-Nyamirambo-Kimisagara-Nyabugogo-Downtown, Nyacyonga Bus Terminal-Downtown, Bishenyi Bus Terminal-Downtown (via Nyabugogo), Nyabugogo-Kanyinya-Shyorongi, Karama Bus Terminal-Nyabugogo Bus Park (via Ruriba), Gihara-Downtown (via Nyabugogo), and Nyabugogo-Bweramvura.

Routes operating at 20-minute intervals during peak hours

Several routes are scheduled to operate every 20 minutes during peak hours, mainly across Corridors A and B.

These include Kimironko-Remera-Kanombe-Busanza, Remera-Kimironko-Azam-Sez-Ndera, Remera-Busanza, Downtown-Muyange, Nyanza-Kacyiru, Nyabugogo-Cadillac-Muhima-Unilak-Sahara-St Joseph, Kinyinya-Nyarutarama-Downtown, and Kinyinya-Kimironko Bus Park.

Others include Gasanze-Batsinda-Downtown (via Gakinjiro), Nyabugogo-Batsinda-Gasanze (via Gakinjiro), Downtown-ULK-Kigarama-Karuruma, Downtown-Batsinda (via ULK), Nyabugogo-Batsinda (via ULK), Downtown-Nyarutarama-Nyagatovu-Kimironko, Kimironko-Nyabugogo (via Kibagabaga), Kinyinya-Nyabugogo (via Utexrwa), and Birembo-Kinyinya-Downtown (via Utexrwa).

Reduced frequency during off-peak hours

During off-peak hours--between 09:00 and 17:00, and from 20:00 to 22:00--bus frequency drops.

Some routes, including Nyanza-Gatenga-Downtown, Nyanza-Kimironko Bus Park, Downtown-Bwerankori-Miduha, Nyabugogo-Bwerankori-Miduha and Kimironko-Downtown, are scheduled to operate every 30 minutes.

Other routes operate every 45 minutes during off-peak periods. These include Kimironko-Remera-Kanombe-Busanza, Remera-Kimironko-Azam-Sez-Ndera, Remera-Busanza, Downtown-Muyange, Nyanza-Kacyiru, Nyabugogo-Cadillac-Muhima-Unilak-Sahara-St Joseph, Nyanza-Bwerankoli-Nyamirambo ERP, and Kimironko-Bwerankori-Miduha.

Additional routes on the 45-minute schedule include Kinyinya-Nyarutarama-Downtown, Kinyinya-Kimironko Bus Park, Kimironko-Zindiro-Musave, Nyacyonga-Batsinda-Kimironko, Kitabi-Rwanyuma-CHUK-Downtown, Nyabugogo-Kanyinya-Shyorongi, Karama Bus Terminal-Nyabugogo Bus Park (via Ruriba), Gihara-Downtown (via Nyabugogo), Nyabugogo-Bweramvura and Downtown-CBD.

Commuters raise concerns over long waits and missing routes

Despite welcoming the initiative, commuters raised concerns over long waiting times on some routes.

Passengers using the Kimironko-Zindiro-Musave route said intervals of up to 45 minutes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. were excessive.

"Were passengers consulted before this decision was made, or was it simply announced? At the very least, the interval should be 25 minutes," one commuter said.

Others pointed to inadequate early-morning services.

"Many people leave home at 5:00 a.m., yet work does not start at 6:00 a.m. only. Early-morning services are essential," another passenger said.

Some commuters questioned the accuracy of listed routes. Fidel Nshimyumukiza, a Gisozi resident, said the Downtown-ULK-Kigarama-Karuruma route "exists on paper but is not operational".

Passengers travelling from Kinyinya to Kimihurura are calling for an additional bus on the Kinyinya-Gishushu-Kukabandi (RIB) route, noting that the only departure at 6:00 a.m. is too early.

Others complained that schedules on the Remera-Busanza via Rubirizi route are not being respected.

Calls for better information, fair fares and wider coverage

Commuters are also calling for digital countdown displays at bus stops and clearer display of departure times at bus parks to help passengers plan their journeys.

"There should be digital displays showing how many minutes remain before the next bus leaves," said Diane Ingabire, a commuter.

Fare inconsistencies were another concern. Passengers said a trip from Kimironko to Downtown costs Rwf426, while the return journey costs Rwf543, despite using the same route.

Residents also highlighted gaps in coverage, including the absence of a direct Kabuga-Downtown route that avoids Sonatubes, limited night services after 8:40 p.m. from Kabuga, and the lack of a dedicated bus line serving Gahanga Sector.

Others questioned the absence of a direct route from Mageragere to Nyabugogo or the city centre, while passengers on the Ndera line said recent changes have worsened travel time and increased fares.

"Previously, we spent about 20 minutes and paid Rwf380. Now we spend more than an hour and pay Rwf680. Nothing has improved," said Jean De Dieu Manirakiza.

While many commuters acknowledge improvements in fleet size and structure, they stress that strict adherence to schedules, clearer communication and better route coverage will determine the success of Kigali's new public transport system.