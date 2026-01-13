Rwandan Documentary Joins Global Academic Film Platform

Beyond the Genocide, a documentary directed by Rwandan filmmaker Zion Sulaiman Mukasa Matovu, has been selected for distribution by GOOD DOCS, a United States-based platform that curates high-quality educational documentaries for universities and academic institutions worldwide.

The selection marks a historic milestone for Rwanda's film industry, as Beyond the Genocide becomes the first Rwandan production to be included on the influential academic platform, which operates under SAGE Publishing, one of the world's leading scholarly publishing houses.

Through partnerships with universities, libraries, research institutions, and cultural organisations globally, GOOD DOCS connects filmmakers with thousands of institutions and millions of students, positioning the documentary for widespread international educational use.

The film examines the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, exploring not only its devastating historical impact but also Rwanda's post-genocide journey of recovery, reconciliation, and national unity.

Matovu told The New Times that the project carries both personal and national significance.

"It is both an honor and a duty--an honor to represent Rwanda through cinema, and a duty to ensure the world understands our true history and calls the genocide by its rightful name: The Genocide against the Tutsi," he said.

Matovu added that the documentary was inspired by his personal search for understanding Rwanda's past, particularly his mother's story, and the country's path toward healing.

"The film is my way of asking how a nation chooses life, dignity, and unity after unimaginable pain," he said.

The selection by GOOD DOCS adds to a growing list of international accolades for Beyond the Genocide. The 2025 documentary has won seven international awards, including honors from Italy's Rieti e Sabina Film Festival, Brazil's Tietê International Film Awards--where it received Best Editing and Best Sound--and a recognition in Paris, France. It has also earned awards from the Impact DOCS Awards in the United States and the Accolade Global Film Competition in California.

Documentary summary

Released in December 2024, Beyond the Genocide is the first Rwandan film selected for distribution by GOOD DOCS, a US-based academic platform under SAGE Publishing.

The 100-minute documentary explores deeply into the personal stories of survivors and sheds light on Rwanda's transformative journey toward healing, reconciliation, and national unity.

It was shot in Rwanda's Southern Province, particularly in Muhanga and Huye districts. The film captures the voices of over 100 genocide survivors.

The latest selection adds to the documentary's growing international recognition, with seven awards already won across festivals in the US, Europe, and Latin America.