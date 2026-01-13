Rwanda: How New Point-Based System Could Reshape Driver Behaviour

The proposed merit and demerit point system under the new road traffic bill is expected to significantly change how driver behaviour is regulated, with potential implications for employment decisions and vehicle insurance premiums, according to officials and industry players who spoke to The New Times.

The bill was passed by Parliament on January 5, 2026, and is awaiting presidential assent and publication in the Official Gazette before coming into force.

Explaining the system, Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore said point deductions will mainly apply to serious, premeditated traffic offences, rather than minor violations. The details, he said, will be set out in a ministerial order, which will allow room for public consultation and adjustments.

Under the proposed system, each licensed driver will start with 15 points, which will be deducted based on the severity of traffic offences committed within a one-year period. At the end of the year, drivers will regain all 15 points, Gasore told lawmakers earlier.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, if a driver's points fall below one during that year, their licence will be suspended until the year ends.

ALSO READ: Errant drivers face year-long ban under new traffic points system

Penalty points will range from two to six, depending on the violation/offence in question. Serious violations such as hit-and-run will attract the maximum six points, Gasore indicated.

Though a relevant order of the minister in charge of transport - currently the Minister of Infrastructure - has not yet been published, he clarified that only deliberate and serious violations that pose a threat to road safety will attract point deductions. Minor or unintentional infractions will not.

For instance, while overspeeding is punishable, exceeding the speed limit by up to 10 km/h will not attract point deductions. Points will only be deducted when the limit is exceeded by 20 km/h or more, depending on the location.

A set of 10 serious infractions includes hit-and-run or fleeing the scene of an accident (six points), driving a vehicle with a disconnected speed governor (five points), driving without a compulsory speed governor (5 points), driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (four points), driving while disqualified (three points), running a red light (three points), overspeeding (three points), driving without insurance (two points), and using a handheld mobile phone while driving (two points).

ALSO READ: Phone use while driving only illegal if hand-held, minister clarifies

Ensuring equity in treating drivers

Minister Gasore said fines alone are often ineffective and inequitable.

"People don't feel fines the same way," he said, explaining that wealthier drivers can easily afford repeated fines, while others struggle to pay even small amounts.

He cited the effect of overspeeding in claiming lives of people when accidents occur.

To address this imbalance, he said, the government introduced points to track repeat offenders and force behavioural change.

Under the proposed system, drivers will start with 15 points. Serious offences--such as tampering with speed governors, overspeeding, drunk driving, or hit-and-run incidents--will lead to point deductions.

Once points are exhausted, a driver's licence may be suspended, with longer suspensions for repeat offences. Police will have the authority to suspend licences, but not revoke them - as the latter depends on court decisions.

ALSO READ: Minister explains why new traffic bill is tough on defiant motorists

Driver hiring, insurance premium considerations

Minister Gasore added that the system also has a positive side, as it distinguishes disciplined drivers from habitual offenders. In some countries, he said, insurers use such records when setting premiums.

While the government does not dictate insurance pricing, he indicated that it aims to generate reliable driver behaviour data that insurers and employers can use.

On enforcement, the minister said most offences are already linked to drivers through licence checks by traffic police. For camera-detected violations where the driver is not immediately identifiable, responsibility will initially fall on the vehicle owner until the actual driver is identified. Once proven, the penalty points will be transferred to the driver.

Speaking to The New Times, Prime Insurance CEO Eugene Murashi Haguma welcomed the system, saying it would help insurers to better assess risk, by looking at driving records.

"At the moment, we mainly rely on no-claims incentives," he said. "But this system will allow us to know whether someone is a risky driver, even if they haven't caused an accident," he said.

Drivers also expressed support. Matoroshi Gasore, a company driver currently operating in Musanze District, said the system would encourage compliance with traffic laws, observing that licence suspension directly affects livelihoods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I support this system. When your driving licence is suspended, your work stops, and that's not something anyone would want," he said, adding that employing drivers who frequently commit traffic offences is risky.

While some mistakes are unintentional, he said, others--such as tampering with speed governors, hit-and-run, overspeeding, and drunk driving--are deliberate and avoidable.

Kigali-based motorcycle taxi driver Samuel Bigirimana also backed the system, saying it would promote fairness and road safety.

"I have been riding since 2010, and I try to be careful and follow traffic rules so that police never find me at fault," he said.

"Punishment for traffic violations is necessary and should be enforced. Police punish people based on the offences they commit, and they don't act unfairly toward me."

Data from Rwanda National Police shows that in 2024-2025, more than 409,000 drivers were fined for speed limit violations, 94,843 for distracted driving (such as through using a mobile phone), while 9,169 were arrested for driving under influence of alcohol.