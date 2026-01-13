Rwanda: I&m Bank Launches 'Twika Na Banki Muhorana Campaign to Drive Digital Banking Use

I&M Bank Rwanda has launched a new nationwide campaign called "Twika na Banki Muhorana" to encourage more customers to use digital banking services. The campaign rewards customers for their daily transactions with prizes such as an iPhone 17 Pro Max, a trip to Mombasa, cash rewards, and other incentives designed to appeal to a broad customer base.

The campaign comes at a time when digital banking continues to play an increasingly central role in how customers interact with financial institutions. By encouraging the use of platforms such as mobile banking (App), USSD *227#, and internet banking, the initiative highlights the growing shift toward faster, more convenient, and secure banking solutions.

To join the campaign, customers must first register by calling 0788162345. Once registered, all their digital transactions automatically count toward prize draws. Customers who use digital services more often increase their chances of winning.

Beyond prizes, the campaign focuses on a broader focus on customer delight, making routine banking simpler, more accessible, and more rewarding. As competition among banks in Rwanda grows, banks are increasingly differentiating themselves not only through technology, but through experiences that recognize and respond to customer behavior in real time.

The slogan reflects this trend, linking digital usage to tangible rewards while reinforcing ease of use as a core value proposition.

Speaking about the campaign, Henry Obike, Chief Innovation Officer at I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc said digital innovation remains a key focus for the bank.

"At I&M Bank, innovation is at the heart of everything we do," he said. "The 'Twika na Banki Muhorana' campaign demonstrates our dedication to delivering value through technology driven solutions. We are proud to reward our customers for their loyalty while encouraging the adoption of digital banking services."

The campaign winners will be announced regularly. Customers can take part by using the I&M mobile app, USSD *227#, or internet banking.